Carbon monoxide in the air

Family hospitalized with poisoning after barbecue

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 20:00

A barbecue evening ended in hospital for a family of eight in Linz-Ebelsberg. Toxic carbon monoxide had entered the living quarters via a conservatory; five adults and three children were rescued in time.

A cozy barbecue evening almost came to a tragic end for a family of eight in Linz-Ebelsberg on Saturday. After the meal, a family member cleared the barbecue and its ashes into a conservatory. From there, poisonous carbon monoxide (CO) may have entered the living quarters.

Family had to go to hospital
At around 10.30 p.m., five adults and three children suddenly complained of headaches and called the emergency services. Fortunately, the emergency services immediately recognized the seriousness of the situation and the police and fire department were called in. After initial treatment by the emergency doctor, all family members had to be taken to hospital with suspected CO poisoning. Firefighters took over the ventilation of the living areas.

Highly toxic gas
Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that is produced during combustion processes. If it enters the respiratory tract, it causes headaches, nausea and dizziness. In the worst case, it can also lead to unconsciousness and subsequently to death.

Cases ended fatally
A family man (44) from Pennewang died in his garden shed around a year ago. The toxic gas had leaked from an emergency power generator and became a fatal trap for the 44-year-old. It also brought back memories of the year 2021. Two young boys (aged 2 and 5) and their mother from Lasberg went to check on the emergency generator in the cellar. All three fell unconscious, only the mother survived.

