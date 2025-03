Rune and Draper finalists in Indian Wells

Alcaraz series broken

A long run of success at the tournament in California came to an end for Alcaraz. In the past two years, the world number three had won the event with the highest prize money of the year after the four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals, in each case after beating Medvedev in the final. Thanks to the coup against Alcaraz, Draper, currently number 14, will break into the top ten in the world rankings for the first time.