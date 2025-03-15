Seekirchen took “Fortress Gamp” with a bit of luck

Just under 400 fans did not want to miss out on the thriller between the first and third-placed teams in the league. Seekirchen had not lost a league game since the defeat last April. And this time they set out to break Hallein's run at their own ground. Why did they succeed? For the home side, a disallowed goal shortly before the break was partly responsible (see video). In their 3:2 win a year ago, the Tennengau side had benefited from a disallowed goal by their opponents and scored on the counter-attack.