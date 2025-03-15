Salzburg League
Seekirchen took “Fortress Gamp” with a bit of luck
There could not have been a better start to the spring of the lower division. The Salzburg League kicked off with a clash between Hallein, undefeated at home for 25 games, and the undisputed league leaders Seekirchen. Unlike a year ago, the Wallers had luck on their side this time.
Just under 400 fans did not want to miss out on the thriller between the first and third-placed teams in the league. Seekirchen had not lost a league game since the defeat last April. And this time they set out to break Hallein's run at their own ground. Why did they succeed? For the home side, a disallowed goal shortly before the break was partly responsible (see video). In their 3:2 win a year ago, the Tennengau side had benefited from a disallowed goal by their opponents and scored on the counter-attack.
This time, Seekirchen turned up the heat after the break. First, new signing Lukas Can Hindler (52') scored on his debut to take the lead, before Leitenstorfer added a wonderful lob to make it 2:0 (65'). Hallein reduced the deficit after a corner by Huremovic (67'), but that was as good as it got. "Fortress Gamp" fell for the first time since August 2023.
"An X would have been fair. It was a game at regional league level. Unfortunately, the referees didn't play ball," said Hallein head of sport David König. Captain Markus Auer took a more sporting view in an interview with a local online sports medium and congratulated the winner. Seekirchen coach Mario Lapkalo, for his part, spoke of a "hard-fought victory. Every series is there to start again. We are happy with our start. To slip up here would have given our upcoming opponents more courage." Special praise for
"More masculine" Puchers end negative run
Elsewhere, of course, there was also a kickabout. Puch, for example, celebrated their first victory against Siezenheim since the start of online recording with a 2-0 win, i.e. in their tenth attempt since 2019. "They were more masculine, clearer in their idea," summarized home coach Peter Urbanek. Meanwhile, Bramberg won for the first time in six years in Golling, where Lukas Brückler scored promptly after his second league adventure. "We were lucky at the start, after the break we should have sealed the deal sooner," said Bramberg boss Martin Innerhofer.
Anif, where coach Tom Eder was shown the red card, salvaged a late 1-1 draw against ASV Salzburg, Bürmoos overcame Straßwalchen thanks to an Ugrinovic brace (starting XI debutant Mathias Chudoba scored with a header), Grödig had no trouble with Thalgau (3-0) despite personnel worries and Hallwang salvaged a 1-1 draw against nine Neumarkt players in stoppage time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
