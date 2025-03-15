European Handball Championship Qualifiers
Austria misses 2nd sensation against Germany
The sensation failed to materialize: Austria's national handball team was beaten away from home in the European Championship qualifying double against Germany!
Two days after the 26:26 in Vienna, the ÖHB team lost 26:31 (14:16) in front of over 10,000 spectators in Hanover on Saturday. After their first defeat in the qualifiers, Ales Pajovic's team remain second in Group 7 with four points behind the Germans (7), who have now qualified for the European Championship. They are followed by Switzerland (3) and Turkey (0).
Nevertheless, it should be difficult to deny Austria a ticket to the European Championship. The final clash with Switzerland in Graz on May 11 - also the last game under Pajovic - will be decisive. Before that, Lukas Hutecek and Co. will play in Turkey. The top two teams in each of the eight qualifying groups and the four best third-placed teams in each group will qualify for the European Championship finals in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in January 2026.
Austria struggles up front and at the back
The Austrians had traveled to Germany on an emotional high after their recent draw, while the personnel-weakened favorites had promised improvement. Playmaker Yuri Knorr was still missing for the Olympic silver medallists from Paris, but Germany nevertheless showed improvement. The Austrians had to fight for every goal in attack and were not always compact in defense.
Constantin Möstl in goal was not a decisive factor this time, while the hosts were better prepared for center Tobias Wagner. After a 5:1 run by the Germans, Pajovic called his first timeout and the Germans pulled 16:12 ahead after a time penalty for Sebastian Frimmel. The Austrians were at least able to reduce the deficit to two goals by the break.
The start to the second 30 minutes went wrong. Germany scored easy goals against Austria's seven against six and extended their lead to seven goals (15:22). Austria were unable to close the gap decisively, but at least it did not increase. Substitute goalkeeper Leon Bergmann was also able to make some saves in the final period. Lukas Herburger finished the game as the best red-white-red scorer with five goals, Hutecek and Frimmel scored four each.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
