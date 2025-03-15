Austria misses 2nd sensation against Germany

Nevertheless, it should be difficult to deny Austria a ticket to the European Championship. The final clash with Switzerland in Graz on May 11 - also the last game under Pajovic - will be decisive. Before that, Lukas Hutecek and Co. will play in Turkey. The top two teams in each of the eight qualifying groups and the four best third-placed teams in each group will qualify for the European Championship finals in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in January 2026.