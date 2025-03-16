Australian Grand Prix – LIVE from 5 o’clock

Formula 1 in the ticker
Lando Norris has secured the first pole position of the new Formula 1 year and occupied the front row of the grid for McLaren. The Briton was 0.084 seconds faster than his team-mate Oscar Piastri in qualifying on Saturday in Melbourne, missing out on the first pole by an Australian in Australia. World champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull finished third. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton only finished seventh and eighth.
George Russell put his Mercedes in fourth place on the grid in temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius, followed by Yuki Tsunoda in the Racing Bull and Alexander Albon in the Williams on Sunday (5.00 a.m. CET). Pierre Gasly from the Alpine team and Carlos Sainz in the second Williams complete the top ten.
McLaren duo kept a cool head
When it came down to it, McLaren pretty clearly set the tone at the Albert Park Circuit. "Not such a bad way to start the year," said Norris while still in the cockpit. A little later he said the car was extremely fast, "and when you get it like that it's incredible, but it's hard to get it right". His first fast Q3 lap had been canceled due to leaving the track limits, so it all came down to the second attempt.
However, the 25-year-old said he would not get cocky after his tenth career pole position. "That was just qualifying, let's wait for tomorrow." Piastri was also delighted with the qualifying result. "I'm pretty happy with how qualifying went, but it wasn't quite enough in Q3. But it's a long season, so it's a good start," he said.
Rain lottery looms in the race
Verstappen was satisfied after the previous day's practice session had been less positive. "Yesterday was quite difficult, and if we are third today then that's good," said the Dutchman, who was 0.385 seconds slower than Norris - already a significant gap in Formula 1. Rain and storms are forecast for Sunday, which could shake things up. "For me, it doesn't matter whether it's dry or wet. A few crazy things can always happen in this weather, and it can be pretty slippery here in particular."
Leclerc, who set the fastest time in practice on Friday, was more than six tenths down on Norris in the Ferrari, with Hamilton almost nine. "There is certainly a lot to analyze," emphasized the Briton after his first qualifying session for the Scuderia. "Tomorrow will be a challenge, I've never driven this car in the rain. I don't even know the rain settings, so I have to learn that tonight."
Newcomers pay the price
Things did not go so well for the second Red Bull driver, Liam Lawson. The New Zealander did not make any mistakes on the track in the first qualifying segment and will start the race from 18th position. The 18-year-old Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli also failed to make it past Q1 with a damaged underbody through his own fault - only 16th on the grid for the Italian.
Haas rookie Oliver Bearman will be at the back of the grid. After barely getting to drive on Friday following an accident, the Briton had to return to the pits on Saturday due to a gearbox problem before he was able to put a lap time on the board.
