Australian Grand Prix – LIVE from 5 o’clock

McLaren duo kept a cool head

When it came down to it, McLaren pretty clearly set the tone at the Albert Park Circuit. "Not such a bad way to start the year," said Norris while still in the cockpit. A little later he said the car was extremely fast, "and when you get it like that it's incredible, but it's hard to get it right". His first fast Q3 lap had been canceled due to leaving the track limits, so it all came down to the second attempt.