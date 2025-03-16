Where the most (fine) dust is stirred up in Lower Austria

Peak value in St. Pölten

The hotspot in Lower Austria is Europaplatz in the provincial capital with an annual average of 11 micrograms of particulate matter. At eight other locations across the state - from St. Valentin to Hainburg - the measured values are just above 10 micrograms. In St. Pölten, the peak value is attributed to the fact that the measuring point is located directly on Europaplatz, the city's busiest traffic junction with 44,000 vehicles per day. "In addition, the majority of vehicles are not emission-free," says the town hall. However, there is an encouraging trend: "54 percent of all journeys in St. Pölten are already made by bus, bicycle or on foot."