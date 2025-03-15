Rainforest being cleared for UN climate summit

More than 50,000 delegates and countless heads of government and heads of state will flock to the COP30 in the Brazilian city of Belém this fall. However, the "hot-air spectacle" - which will take place from November 10 to 21 - is already being reduced to absurdity. Under the pretext of relieving the already traffic-choked metropolis, a four-lane (!) highway is currently being punched out of the rainforest at full speed.