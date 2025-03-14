Of expulsions, voter frustration and the path to the budget

"There has to be city marketing, it exists in every city. For an indoor pool, you should go to the Ostbucht or to my friend Toni Pletzer on the Südring, if a cheaper indoor pool could really be set up there in the Pletzer leisure park. The airport should remain, and not only the state but also the city of Klagenfurt must continue to put up the money for it."

Bus system urgently needs to be changed

Other things need to be changed or stopped. "For example, the bus service. I constantly see buses running empty all day long. That currently costs 19 million euros. Large buses are needed for morning services, but during the day you have to switch to electric minibuses. In the evenings, shared cabs are a good alternative. The cabs even come to your front door after a call. And the need for public transport is no longer that great in the evening."