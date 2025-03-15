Displeasure due to penalties
Forgetfulness has recently become expensive for hunters
Dozens of hunters in Upper Austria are currently receiving payment slips from the district authorities because they have reported their kills but shot the animals illegally. Motive: "It's about raising awareness." The hunters concerned are less than enthusiastic about the hefty fines.
The buck was expensive - 600 euro fine. A hunter from Eferding is grumpy because he has now received a payment slip from the district authority. And he is not the only one across the country to be asked to pay because of his forgetfulness or sloppiness.
"Since last year, when the provincial hunting law was amended, checks have also been carried out to ensure that hunters who have a valid hunting license have shot the animals," explains District Governor Christoph Schweitzer.
Fines of up to 20,000 euros
The district authorities have come to a nationwide agreement and set a penalty of 600 euros per "poached" animal. According to the law, fines of up to 20,000 euros are possible. "It's all about raising awareness," say the district authorities, who want to keep a strict eye on things again this year as soon as the new hunting year begins on April 1st.
"We don't help anyone if they are punished. It's about responsibility and also about insurance issues," explains district and deputy state master hunter Volkmar Angermeier from Eferding. When the hunting license is paid in, the insurance of four million euros, which protects the huntsman in the event of hunting accidents, also becomes valid.
More than 100 hunters have already been asked to pay - not many in a country of 21,500, but the state hunting association hopes that word of the strict penalties will spread. Around 6,000 hunters pay by direct debit, the rest still pay by hand.
Accidentally paid in for son instead of dad
And there are some bizarre cases: A woman wanted to pay for her husband, but paid in for her son. He didn't go hunting last year, but dad did - and now he has to "pay up".
We send emails and letters in February reminding people to renew their hunting license. And this year we will send a special reminder to those who are in arrears.
Christopher Böck vom Landesjagdverband Oberösterreich
This is because the district authorities are comparing the hunting association's database of who has paid the 107 euros for the hunting license with the reported kills. If a hunter forgets to pay before shooting, they will be penalized. The hunting guides have been instructed to check whether their hunters' hunting licenses are valid. Otherwise, it's pay up or stay at home.
Hunters who fail to pay their hunting association membership fees and liability insurance premiums on time cannot expect to get away unpunished if a shot is fired. The message from the district authorities is clear and absolutely correct.
With the penalty notices, they are only sanctioning what has been cast in legal form. Those who have been asked to pay will not forget this in future and will pay on time. And this is primarily for their own protection. After all, if a hunting accident occurs while uninsured, the consequences can be life-threatening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
