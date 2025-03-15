Vorteilswelt
Caution on tours

Half a meter of fresh snow: considerable avalanche danger

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 06:00

More than half a meter of fresh snow in the past few days has increased the risk of avalanches in Tyrol. The southern parts of North Tyrol and the whole of East Tyrol are particularly affected. It will continue to snow and rain at the weekend and the weather situation will only change again from Monday.

0 Kommentare

Not quite as much as originally forecast, but still quite a lot: up to 60 centimetres of fresh snow has fallen on the Tyrolean mountains in the past few days. According to Matthias Walcher from the Tyrolean Avalanche Warning Service, there were also weak to moderate winds. The consequence: an old and drifting snow problem and avalanche danger level 3 - considerable danger!

Old snow layer particularly problematic
"The situation is no longer as favorable as it was recently," regrets the expert. In addition to tricky drift snow, an old snow problem is having a particularly problematic effect on the avalanche situation. "There is still a layer of old snow that has been built up and transformed," says Matthias Walcher. The regions with more precipitation - such as the Stubai and Zillertal main ridges and East Tyrol - are more affected. Danger level three therefore applies here.

The weather will not change until Monday, and from Tuesday there will be plenty of sunshine again in the mountains - here the Stubai Alps. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
The weather will not change until Monday, and from Tuesday there will be plenty of sunshine again in the mountains - here the Stubai Alps.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Zitat Icon

There is still a building layer of old snow.

(Bild: Lawinenwarndienst Tirol)

Matthias Walcher, Lawinenwarndienst Tirol

Bild: Lawinenwarndienst Tirol

Chain of low pressure areas
The modest weather is likely to deter many from undertaking tricky tours at the weekend. Snow and rain are the result of regular chains of low-pressure areas, as UBIMET meteorologist Steffen Dietz explains.

Some sunshine on Saturday afternoon
According to the expert, it will continue to be cold and wet: "Saturday will start off cloudy and rainy, only in the afternoon will it dry out in North Tyrol, starting from the Oberland - including some sunshine."

Snow line at 800 meters
We can also expect dense clouds on Sunday. It will remain wet in North Tyrol, but the amount of precipitation will be rather modest, according to Dietz. The snow line will be around 800 meters, similar to Saturday.

Plenty of sunshine from Tuesday
The weather changes on Monday. Although you can expect sleet down to the valley, there should be some sunshine. From Tuesday, there will finally be plenty of sun again - without any precipitation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
