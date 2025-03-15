Half a meter of fresh snow: considerable avalanche danger

Old snow layer particularly problematic

"The situation is no longer as favorable as it was recently," regrets the expert. In addition to tricky drift snow, an old snow problem is having a particularly problematic effect on the avalanche situation. "There is still a layer of old snow that has been built up and transformed," says Matthias Walcher. The regions with more precipitation - such as the Stubai and Zillertal main ridges and East Tyrol - are more affected. Danger level three therefore applies here.