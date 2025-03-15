"Free us from it!"
Residents fear for their health due to “toxic fertilizer”
Tons of carbolime were poured directly in front of the windows of villagers in the district of St. Pölten. There are fears of a health hazard - especially for a pregnant woman!
A farmer had already deposited more than 20 tons of so-called carbolime on a meadow in the small Kirchstettner district of Waasen in December. Local resident Leopold S. then raised the alarm with the municipality and submitted a petition urgently pointing out the health risk posed by this fertilizer. An expert opinion underpins this concern. According to the report, the EU health authority had determined that calcium cyanamide can also contaminate water bodies. "Cyanamide, which is produced when calcium cyanamide is inhaled, is particularly toxic. This is particularly important if the fertilizer is stored or applied as a powder," explains S., quoting from the report.
Fears for groundwatertoo
But other local residents are also worried about the threat of "contamination". Because every time it rains, the material is washed out and washed away, possibly reaching the groundwater via the sewer. The public road would also be polluted.
Those affected see a loophole in the law
It was also pointed out that the windows could no longer be opened due to the terrible stench. Leopold S. is particularly concerned: "A pregnant woman also lives here!" In a reply from the district authority, however, it is pointed out that carbolime is generally considered harmless and biologically safe. S. and other villagers refused to give in and demanded an end to this loophole: "We no longer want to be at the mercy of this toxic fertilizer. Free us from it!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.