Residents fear for their health due to “toxic fertilizer”

Those affected see a loophole in the law

It was also pointed out that the windows could no longer be opened due to the terrible stench. Leopold S. is particularly concerned: "A pregnant woman also lives here!" In a reply from the district authority, however, it is pointed out that carbolime is generally considered harmless and biologically safe. S. and other villagers refused to give in and demanded an end to this loophole: "We no longer want to be at the mercy of this toxic fertilizer. Free us from it!"