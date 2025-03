Freeskier Svancer writes sports history!

"Nobody can imagine how stressful the last two days have been for me. It's so hard just being able to watch, but now there's a huge relief! Of course, I would have preferred to have been able to 'battle' with Luca when I was fully fit, but it's also clear that I've had a top season. Overall World Cup winner sounds really good. I don't think I'll realize what I've achieved until I'm holding the globe in my hand," said a jubilant Svancer in his first reaction before receiving the big crystal globe.