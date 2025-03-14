Chronicle
Metal crash on the A14
On Thursday evening, three vehicles were seriously damaged in a rear-end collision on the Rhine Valley highway. One woman was slightly injured.
The pile-up occurred at around 5.25 p.m. near Lauterach in the direction of Tyrol - precisely at the point where the three-lane carriageway narrows to two lanes. However, one driver may not have been fully aware of this - with the result that he had to change from the overtaking lane to the second lane quite abruptly. This in turn forced another driver to brake hard to avoid a collision. A female driver driving directly behind him also had to hit the brake pads, but she was unable to bring her vehicle to a halt in time and hit the rear of the car in front of her.
As if that wasn't enough, another driver was also surprised by the braking maneuvers - she was also unable to react in time and rear-ended the car in front of her. The force of the impact was so violent that both front airbags deployed. The driver's airbag hit the woman on her left hand - she had to be first treated by the ambulance and then taken to Bregenz Regional Hospital. The other people involved in the accident were uninjured. The car of the injured driver ended up as a total loss, the vehicle of the second woman was severely damaged and that of the man was slightly damaged. As a direct result of the crash, a traffic jam stretching back for several kilometers formed.
