Metal crash on the A14

As if that wasn't enough, another driver was also surprised by the braking maneuvers - she was also unable to react in time and rear-ended the car in front of her. The force of the impact was so violent that both front airbags deployed. The driver's airbag hit the woman on her left hand - she had to be first treated by the ambulance and then taken to Bregenz Regional Hospital. The other people involved in the accident were uninjured. The car of the injured driver ended up as a total loss, the vehicle of the second woman was severely damaged and that of the man was slightly damaged. As a direct result of the crash, a traffic jam stretching back for several kilometers formed.