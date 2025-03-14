"Oscars of the executive"
Vienna’s best police officers honored at City Hall
Recognition and thanks to the heroes of everyday life: the coveted prizes were awarded to outstanding law enforcement officers in eight categories, including the coveted "Police Officer of the Year" trophy, which was voted for by "Krone" readers. Our warmest congratulations!
For the 17th time, police officers were honored for their exceptional achievements at Vienna City Hall. The glittering gala, which traditionally takes place on March 13, is a sign of thanks and recognition from the City of Vienna and the Vienna Police Force.
The "Oscars of the Executive" were awarded in six categories and two special awards - to the applause of the 500 invited guests. These included the Police Officer of the Year, voted for by "Krone" readers. The coveted trophy went to control inspector Michael Landsmann from Floridsdorf, who beat off competition from five other fantastic finalists.
The 35-year-old from the Ziegelofenweg police station made a spectacular drug find that led to the dismantling of a drug ring. More than 50,000 "Krone" readers voted for Landsmann in the online poll. The honoree was delighted: "I am overwhelmed. This is a total honor for me. Thank you very, very much!"
The other winners of the evening were chosen by a top-class jury of experts. The winners of the main categories are: Inspector Florian Nezwal (Newcomer of the Year), Chief Inspector Daniel Paal (Special Criminal Police Achievement), Group Inspector Ursula Kubis-Stauber (Services to Prevention, Human Rights and Victim Protection), District Inspector Walter Braunsteiner (Road Safety) and Chief Inspector Walter Stummer (Lifetime Achievement).
The two special awards went to control inspector Nadine Friedl with police dog "Max" (hero on four paws) and control inspector Christoph Rakowitz (children and safety).
The awards were presented by Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and Police Chief Gerhard Prüstl, among others. The politicians paid tribute to the outstanding commitment of the nominees and all of their colleagues. Their daily work has made a significant contribution to Vienna being voted the most liveable city in the world on several occasions.
We would also like to say thank you and congratulate all the winners!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
