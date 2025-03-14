Vienna’s best police officers honored at City Hall

The "Oscars of the Executive" were awarded in six categories and two special awards - to the applause of the 500 invited guests. These included the Police Officer of the Year, voted for by "Krone" readers. The coveted trophy went to control inspector Michael Landsmann from Floridsdorf, who beat off competition from five other fantastic finalists.



The 35-year-old from the Ziegelofenweg police station made a spectacular drug find that led to the dismantling of a drug ring. More than 50,000 "Krone" readers voted for Landsmann in the online poll. The honoree was delighted: "I am overwhelmed. This is a total honor for me. Thank you very, very much!"