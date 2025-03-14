Only 15 years old
Failed robbery at a kebab stand: boy caught
First they failed because of the staff, then because of the cash drawer. Two masked youths tried in vain to rob a snack bar in Vienna the previous week. One of the two has now been caught - an attentive police officer recognized the boy despite his mask. The suspect is only 15 years old.
As reported, the two young strangers had tried to rob the snack bar in the Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus district on Friday of the previous week. Masked with scarves and holding a firearm. But the employee did not comply with the demand to hand over money. The cash drawer also put up a fight and remained locked. The duo then fled without any loot.
Police officer recognized the suspects
A police officer from the Maroltingergasse police station subsequently provided a crucial tip-off: He recognized one of the suspects despite wearing a mask. The information finally led to the arrest of the 15-year-old suspect - he was caught in his mother's apartment in Ottakring.
Teenager confesses to crime, accomplice on the run
During questioning, the suspect confessed, but gave no information about his accomplice. Regarding the whereabouts of the murder weapon, the 15-year-old only stated that his accomplice had thrown it away during the escape and that he did not know the exact location.
The arrested man was taken to a prison by order of the Vienna public prosecutor's office. His accomplice is still being sought.
