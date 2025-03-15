Men’s giant slalom in Hafjell – LIVE from 9.30 am

No Austrian top in discipline rankings

For his second giant slalom globe after 2019/20, he would have to make up 41 points on Odermatt. The decision will be made in Hafjell if Kristoffersen misses out on the top five and Odermatt manages to return to the top step of the podium in his showpiece discipline. With "only" three wins this season, the designated overall World Cup winner in the giant slalom has achieved fewer than at any time since 2021. The best giant slalom racer from Austria is currently Stefan Brennsteiner in ninth place.