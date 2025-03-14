100,000 euro loss
Social fraudster took his sister’s pension
Once again, the special police unit for social benefit fraud has uncovered an unusual case. A 60-year-old Bosnian is said to have registered a "bogus residence" for his disabled sister (62) living abroad and applied for and ultimately collected social benefits. All in all, the damage amounted to more than 100,000 euros.
Ripping off the state for 14 years - and nobody noticed. Until now! The 60-year-old Bosnian, who lives in the Tyrolean lowlands, is suspected of having registered a bogus residence for his disabled sister at his home address since 2011 and of having applied for care allowance and orphan's pension for her from the pension insurance institution.
Short trip to Austria for errands
"The man repeatedly brought his sister, who was living abroad, to Austria for short periods of time to deal with the necessary administrative procedures such as extending her residence permit, applying for care allowance, in connection with medical examinations etc.," the investigators describe.
During questioning, the accused confessed to the allegations.
Money went to Bosnians as trustee
This enabled the 60-year-old suspect to deceive the pension insurance institution and obtain social benefits amounting to more than 100,000 euros by October 2024, which were transferred to his account as a trustee.
"The accused confessed to the allegations during questioning," it said. The 60-year-old Bosnian will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck on suspicion of serious commercial welfare fraud.
