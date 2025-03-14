Auto-saved draft

But what's really behind Meghan's new business talk show?

Prince Harry's wife wants to talk to successful businesswomen in the podcast. In open conversations, the power women will share their success stories - including insider tips, tough setbacks and, of course, Meghan's own experiences in setting up her latest business venture, As Ever. The launch is on April 8. Meghan promises: "I'm so proud of what we're creating and the honest conversations I'm having with other female founders."