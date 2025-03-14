Auto-saved draft

Next business deal
New revelations, big plans and, of course, lots of Meghan! The Duchess of Sussex is back with a new podcast - and promises nothing less than "eye-opening" confessions.
The former royal lady dropped the bombshell on Instagram: "I'm thrilled to introduce you to my latest project: 'Confessions of a Female Founder', my new podcast with Lemonada Media!"
In the promotional photo for the show, she looks cool and slightly defiant, wearing a royal blue blouse with her hair tied back in a perfect plait.
But what's really behind Meghan's new business talk show?
Prince Harry's wife wants to talk to successful businesswomen in the podcast. In open conversations, the power women will share their success stories - including insider tips, tough setbacks and, of course, Meghan's own experiences in setting up her latest business venture, As Ever. The launch is on April 8. Meghan promises: "I'm so proud of what we're creating and the honest conversations I'm having with other female founders."
The podcast series, which consists of eight episodes, is the first format for Lemonada Media, a company run by women for women. Meghan secured a deal with the network back in February 2024, which will also relaunch her flopped first podcast Archetypes.
Her Spotify deal in 2020 was worth a whopping 25 million dollars, but it came to an end after just 12 episodes of Archetypes. Back then, Meghan spoke to celebrities such as Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton about female stereotypes - but the project quietly and quickly fell through.
In addition to her new podcast, Meghan is also working on the second season of her controversial Netflix show "With Love, Meghan", in which she shares lifestyle tips as a Californian housewife. She has been married to the British Prince Harry since 2018 and lives with him and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.
