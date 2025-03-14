Murder at a red light
Cab passenger shot dead: New explosive details known
On Thursday night, a passenger in the back seat of an Uber cab was shot through the window at a red traffic light in the center of the western German city of Düsseldorf. The first explosive details about the deceased have now emerged. Meanwhile, the search for the fugitive perpetrators continues.
As the newspaper "Bild" reported, investigators found a French passport belonging to the victim at the scene of the crime. However, it was forged.
Forged passport
According to the report, the passport stated that the man shot in the passenger seat was 35 years old. However, the police assume that he is actually a 49-year-old Cameroonian. This is reportedly the result of a so-called fast ID procedure to establish his identity.
"The victim was in Germany illegally"
According to the homicide squad, the victim is also no stranger to the police. The 49-year-old had already been investigated several times - for counterfeiting money, illegal residence and fraud. He was wanted for questioning. Public prosecutor Markus Klein confirmed: "The victim was in Germany illegally."
Further evidence is currently being seized at the crime scene, including the victim's cell phone. Investigators have already reconstructed what happened that night.
Suspected dispute over money
According to initial investigations, the Cameroonian had previously had an argument with three unknown people outside a hotel in Düsseldorf where he had booked a room. The argument was allegedly about money, possibly counterfeit money. The man then got into an Uber. The driver drove off and stopped at a red light nearby.
The people with whom the Cameroonian had an argument had run after him on foot. Witnesses then claim to have seen three men approach the stopped car. At least one of them is said to have fired through the side window on the passenger side. The police discovered several shell casings from a firearm on the Uber with the broken window.
The Cameroonian was fatally shot in the back of the car. The three men disappeared in the darkness. Residents and passers-by reported the shots. The manhunt for the perpetrators is still in full swing. According to "Bild", the victim's hotel room was also searched.
Resuscitation at the scene
Rescue workers tried to revive the 49-year-old, but he died at the scene. The driver survived unharmed on the outside, but is in shock.
