Young ÖVP team wants to fend off blue attack

As the municipal treasurer, he was not involved much, says Hirschmann, who as a member of the state parliament emphasizes his good relationship with the new state government. However, the Freedom Party member also notes that he works very well with the SPÖ, the Greens and a large part of the ÖVP in Heiligenkreuz. And he has known the new black front man Thomas Weinzerl well since childhood - the personal connection is right.