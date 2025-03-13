Three people injured
Army recruit (19) fell into a crevasse
An army recruit (19) fell into a crevasse during a ski tour on the Großvenediger in East Tyrol on Wednesday. The young man was held and rescued by members of the 13-strong army group. He remained uninjured. However, three soldiers suffered slight frostbite during the tour.
The 13-strong group undertook a high-altitude ski tour on the Großvenediger on Wednesday as part of a training course. Shortly after 4 p.m., however, the recruit fell around six to eight meters into a crevasse on the descent from the Großvenediger on the Schlatenkees. "However, the 19-year-old was held and rescued by other members of the group," said the police.
Difficult rescue due to bad weather
However, the rescue of the members of the armed forces subsequently proved difficult. After the accident, the group descended to the winter room of the Prager Hütte, which is currently not open. The rescue coordination center was alerted from there.
The 19-year-old was held and rescued by his companions.
Due to poor visibility, however, the rescue with the Ministry of the Interior helicopter was still not possible on Thursday morning, which is why Alpine police officers and a mountain rescuer set off in the direction of the Neue Prager Hütte. "At the same time, the group of members of the Austrian Armed Forces departed in the direction of Tauerntal", according to the executive.
Three people slightly injured
Thanks to the improvement in the weather, three people who had suffered slight frostbite on the tour were finally flown to the Tauernhaus by the police helicopter with their equipment. The remaining ten people descended on their own.
