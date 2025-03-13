Ukraine war
Putin: “Agree to ceasefire if …”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally taken a personal stand on the US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The Kremlin leader emphasized that his country is also in favour of a ceasefire, but that the following Russian conditions must be met: The basis for a "long-term peace" would have to be created. In addition, the "underlying causes" of the war would have to be eliminated.
The Russian head of state, who addressed the press after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, was alluding to the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which he actually wanted to topple. The two presidents had previously accused the EU and NATO of "hostilities" and "destabilizing" actions in Ukraine. In the past, Moscow had also described NATO's eastward expansion and the possible inclusion of Ukraine in the military alliance as "aggression" and considered its south-western border to be under threat.
In response to the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, Putin said that the issue of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region would have to be clarified. Russia is also interested in ending the conflict by peaceful means. However, questions regarding control over the ceasefire remained unanswered. Russia firmly rejects the deployment of Western "peacekeeping troops". This does not represent a real deviation from the maximum demands for a settlement of the conflict.
Trump's special envoy expected in the Kremlin
"Many issues" still need to be discussed with the USA. This is to take place during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is expected in the Kremlin on Thursday evening. There will be a meeting behind closed doors, according to the pro-Kremlin newspaper "Izvestia", citing Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov.
