Putin: “Agree to ceasefire if …”

The Russian head of state, who addressed the press after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, was alluding to the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which he actually wanted to topple. The two presidents had previously accused the EU and NATO of "hostilities" and "destabilizing" actions in Ukraine. In the past, Moscow had also described NATO's eastward expansion and the possible inclusion of Ukraine in the military alliance as "aggression" and considered its south-western border to be under threat.