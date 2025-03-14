Students move into monastery instead of Capuchins

The Alpen-Adria-Universität Klagenfurt has massive problems with living space for students - there is simply not enough. Now things are coming to life: several partners have succeeded in finding a new hall of residence in the city center - in a monastery! The Capuchin monastery is located at Waaggasse 15, "15 to 20 students can move in there this summer," says Ann-Catrin Feith from Akademikerhilfe. The project will be carried out in two phases: In the first, affordable living space will be created for a small number of students as early as 2025.