New building planned
Students move into monastery instead of Capuchins
Students need affordable housing, and there are major problems with this in Klagenfurt. The university, the Capuchins and Akademikerhilfe are now joining forces to send a strong signal for the future of the university city. From the summer, students will be able to live in the Capuchin monastery. There are even plans for a new building.
The Alpen-Adria-Universität Klagenfurt has massive problems with living space for students - there is simply not enough. Now things are coming to life: several partners have succeeded in finding a new hall of residence in the city center - in a monastery! The Capuchin monastery is located at Waaggasse 15, "15 to 20 students can move in there this summer," says Ann-Catrin Feith from Akademikerhilfe. The project will be carried out in two phases: In the first, affordable living space will be created for a small number of students as early as 2025.
Only four Capuchins left in Klagenfurt
In the second phase, a modern new building with space for up to 150 students is to be built. Akademikerhilfe will take over the care and operation of the residential units.
"There are currently only four Capuchins left in Klagenfurt," says Brother Markus Kowalczuk. So there is enough space. "The brothers are very focused on running the monastery and are otherwise hardly noticed in religious circles," says cathedral priest Peter Allmaier. However, Anton Wanner, who has been a hospital chaplain for years, is well known.
New student building in five years
Klagenfurt was the only monastery that was spared any confiscation during the Second World War. Due to dilapidation, a new monastery was built on the other side of the church between 1968 and 1970.
For the students, it is now an alternative place to live in the middle of the city. Delegate Marek Krol is responsible for the planning in Vienna. "It is the ideal solution for us Capuchins because we are becoming fewer and fewer. The new building project will take another five years. We are conducting surveys, getting the city on board and building a great house around the church."
The project will be presented on Tuesday. The new university rector Ada Pellert and the chairman of Akademiker-Hilfe, Christian Sonnweber, will also be there.
In Waidmannsdorf, a new student dormitory with 120 residential units with affordable rates is also being built.
