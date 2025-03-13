Delinquent tricked police and escaped custody

A local resident witnessed the strange scenes that took place in O-Dorf at around 2.45 p.m. on Wednesday. "A man was sitting in a Toyota, surrounded by police officers. Suddenly he sped off and an officer had to jump to the side. There was a pursuit, which I didn't realize how it ended." What the resident does think he knows, however, is that the man behind the wheel is not a stranger to the police or the courts!