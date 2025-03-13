54-year-old on the run
Delinquent tricked police and escaped custody
In the Olympic Village in Innsbruck, a man was supposed to be picked up by the police to go to prison. However, the 54-year-old Croatian used a trick to take the officers by surprise and disappeared without a trace in his car.
A local resident witnessed the strange scenes that took place in O-Dorf at around 2.45 p.m. on Wednesday. "A man was sitting in a Toyota, surrounded by police officers. Suddenly he sped off and an officer had to jump to the side. There was a pursuit, which I didn't realize how it ended." What the resident does think he knows, however, is that the man behind the wheel is not a stranger to the police or the courts!
Court appearance because he ignored arrest notice
What happened here in broad daylight? The police confirmed an official action to the "Krone", but in the end it was anything but pleasant. "The colleagues drove to an address on a court order. A man was to be presented for arrest, which he had not started," said Patrick Müller, deputy commander of the Neu-Arzl police, to the "Krone".
An officer had to jump to the side to avoid being caught.
Ein Anwohner als Zeuge
Car doors locked and accelerator stepped on
The 54-year-old victim seemed to have had a flash of inspiration: He explained to the police officers that he had a confirmation in his car stating that the arrest had been postponed. While supposedly retrieving the letter from the Toyota, he suddenly locked the doors, started the engine and stepped on the gas.
"An officer had to jump to the side to avoid being caught," said the resident. Before the surprised police officers could take up the chase, the delinquent had already disappeared in an easterly direction. According to the police, the colleague was also slightly pushed by the car.
The piquant incident is now being evaluated internally by the police, according to reports. "We are now collecting the statements of our colleagues and of course we are investigating whether any mistakes were made," says Müller. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.