54-year-old on the run

Delinquent tricked police and escaped custody

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 16:22

In the Olympic Village in Innsbruck, a man was supposed to be picked up by the police to go to prison. However, the 54-year-old Croatian used a trick to take the officers by surprise and disappeared without a trace in his car.

A local resident witnessed the strange scenes that took place in O-Dorf at around 2.45 p.m. on Wednesday. "A man was sitting in a Toyota, surrounded by police officers. Suddenly he sped off and an officer had to jump to the side. There was a pursuit, which I didn't realize how it ended." What the resident does think he knows, however, is that the man behind the wheel is not a stranger to the police or the courts!

Court appearance because he ignored arrest notice
What happened here in broad daylight? The police confirmed an official action to the "Krone", but in the end it was anything but pleasant. "The colleagues drove to an address on a court order. A man was to be presented for arrest, which he had not started," said Patrick Müller, deputy commander of the Neu-Arzl police, to the "Krone".

An officer had to jump to the side to avoid being caught.

Car doors locked and accelerator stepped on
The 54-year-old victim seemed to have had a flash of inspiration: He explained to the police officers that he had a confirmation in his car stating that the arrest had been postponed. While supposedly retrieving the letter from the Toyota, he suddenly locked the doors, started the engine and stepped on the gas.

"An officer had to jump to the side to avoid being caught," said the resident. Before the surprised police officers could take up the chase, the delinquent had already disappeared in an easterly direction. According to the police, the colleague was also slightly pushed by the car.

The piquant incident is now being evaluated internally by the police, according to reports. "We are now collecting the statements of our colleagues and of course we are investigating whether any mistakes were made," says Müller. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Folgen Sie uns auf