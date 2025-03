KAC has second match puck, VSV with its back to the wall

Overtime! KAC missed the first match puck on Tuesday at home against HC Pustertal - on Friday in Bruneck it should work out. This is definitely the more difficult path. The Wolves, who are weak away from home, have boosted their confidence with their unexpected win at Wörthersee. They had only won seven (!) of their 24 games away from home in the first half of the season - and the 4:2 win in Klagenfurt was their first success since November 24, 2023, after seven defeats in a row.