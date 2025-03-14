“Nobody should be allowed to enter the EU without a passport”

Stateless people are pushed back and forth

For her, it is clear that anyone who enters the EU and pretends not to have a passport has forfeited any right to asylum in our country. "It is quite clear that claiming not to have a passport is a method used in the vast majority of cases. It is precisely this problem that we must now get to the root of - anyone who deliberately arrives without a passport no longer has the right to remain on European soil," says Mair, sticking to her rigorous course - because in practice, the problem of stateless migrants is often shifted back and forth within Europe - there has been no solution to this problem to date. "It's not just an integration problem, but first and foremost a security problem, because we simply don't know who is coming here." In practice, people are now often trying to exploit our system - for example, people from third countries who cross the border with fake Ukrainian passports and pretend to be victims or war refugees.