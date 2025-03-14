The untamed side of the Klostertal valley

Type: moderately difficult hike

Duration: a good three hours Starting point: Tobelbrücke Innerbraz, Klostertal Ascent: 467 vertical meters Requirements: good physical condition, sure-footedness (in the upper section)

Equipment: hiking boots with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, drink, hiking poles if required (for the descent from the waterfall)

Note: there is a risk of falling rocks on the hiking trail section up to the Mason waterfall. For this reason, shelters have been set up along the route - these are marked accordingly

Refreshments: Traube Braz public

Public transport: Bus route 720S (from Bludenz train station to Innerbraz and later back from Hotel Traube)