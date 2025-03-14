Hiking tip
The untamed side of the Klostertal valley
The Mason waterfall is a natural monument of a special kind and is one of the highest waterfalls in Austria. A varied hike takes you close to the wild water.
The Mason waterfall is an impressive natural monument in the Klostertal valley near Braz. With a drop height of 80 meters, the water plunges over a steep cliff edge into the depths below. This natural spectacle is fed by the Masonbach spring on the alp of the same name.
This natural spectacle is located on the left, sunny side of the Klostertal valley and is visible from afar as a shiny white ribbon in the rock. The Mason waterfall is unique in this country and is one of the highest waterfalls in Austria. You can get close to the wild waterfall on a varied hike. The starting point for the tour is at the municipal office in Innerbraz by the Tobelbrücke bridge.
The hike is classified as moderately difficult, as the last section leads through very steep, uneven terrain and requires both fitness and a certain amount of surefootedness. However, the start is quite easy - the trail climbs steadily along the Bockbergweg, but the ascent is still moderate in this section. Information boards along the signposted route also provide interesting facts about the region. Innerbarz, for example, is probably one of the oldest settlements in the Klostertal valley and was mentioned in documents as early as 1282. The name Braz probably goes back to the Latin word "prates" for meadow. The political division of the Bludenz region is somewhat confusing and can only be understood in the context of its centuries-old history.
Complicated history
This is particularly true of Braz, which is divided into two political communities. The entire Klostertal once belonged to the parish of Nüziders, with the exception of Außerbraz, which belonged to the parish of Bludenz. Innerbraz and Außerbraz, however, belonged together to the lordship of Sonnenberg. In the 15th century, Innerbraz finally became an independent parish, to which Außerbraz was later also attached. The political community was consolidated in the 19th century, which is why Innerbraz is still a separate municipality today, while Außerbraz belongs to the town of Bludenz.
The size of the independent municipality is around twenty square kilometers, of which just over half is wooded. This is clearly visible during the hike. After following the Bockbergweg, you finally reach Pfarrmähdele and from there follow the educational hiking trail. In Rütenen, turn left towards the Laschei/Mason waterfall.
Tips & info
Type: moderately difficult hike
Duration: a good three hours Starting point: Tobelbrücke Innerbraz, Klostertal Ascent: 467 vertical meters Requirements: good physical condition, sure-footedness (in the upper section)
Equipment: hiking boots with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, drink, hiking poles if required (for the descent from the waterfall)
Note: there is a risk of falling rocks on the hiking trail section up to the Mason waterfall. For this reason, shelters have been set up along the route - these are marked accordingly
Refreshments: Traube Braz public
Public transport: Bus route 720S (from Bludenz train station to Innerbraz and later back from Hotel Traube)
Soon you leave the forest road and take a steep forest path. There is a great view of the Klostertal for a short while. The terrain now becomes increasingly difficult, with large boulders lining the route. Signposts warn of the possibility of falling rocks, and shelter areas are marked. In this section, it is important to make rapid progress. The roar of the waterfall can soon be heard and the end of the trail is reached directly at the Masonbach stream.
The roar of the water
The landscape here appears wild and untamed. Scree and boulders bear witness to the primal forces of nature. In the background, the rock face over which the Mason waterfall cascades rises almost vertically. The last patches of snow glisten in the sunlight in the inaccessible terrain and the roar of the water is omnipresent. After a short break, you return along the same path to Laschei and from there out of the valley towards Lötsch and along the forest road across the scenic Brazer Böden. Finally, follow the Lötscherweg down to the Hotel Traube in Braz (bus stop).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.