Prelude to an inheritance dispute? Lugner City sues Lugner widow
As the "Krone" has learned, "Dancing Star" Simone Lugner has received some unpleasant mail. It's about her accident with the deceased master builder's company car. The 43-year-old confirmed this on request. She wants to defend herself! Not only against the lawsuit, but also against online hate.
On Friday, her full focus will be on memorizing the choreography for the opening of "Dancing Stars". But when the stage lights go out, Simone Lugner has to deal with annoyances that could also be harbingers of a possible inheritance dispute.
The 43-year-old is facing a lawsuit from Lugner City. As the "Krone" has learned from court circles, it is about the accident that Richard Lugner's widow had with his car. It happened a few days after the death of the dazzling master builder.
On August 20, the former Lugner City employee was on her way to an appointment in Richard's company car, a BMW 7 Series. As is often the case for more leisurely journeys, she did not take the Porsche that day.
It crashed in the chaos of the Gürtel construction site
Construction site chaos reigned in the 10th district on the Gürtel. Lugner stopped because the navigation system told her to turn around. And then another driver crashed into her car, which was still roadworthy after the accident. "We filled out the accident report and I handed it in at Lugner City. That was the end of the matter for me, I didn't hear anything more ...", she confirms when asked about the case.
Our efforts to settle the matter out of court failed.
Until February, when she suddenly received a five-figure euro invoice from the shopping temple, where Lugner's daughter Jacqueline works as managing director. In it, Lugner City demands payment of a five-figure sum, reportedly around 14,000 euros. Simone's lawyer Florian Höllwarth lodged an objection to the conditional payment order: "Our efforts to settle the matter out of court failed."
The widow has now filed a lawsuit and the case will end up in court in a few weeks.
43-year-old defends herself against "hate online"
Just like the criminal proceedings against the Turkish man who allegedly threatened Lugner with death during the recording of a radio show in the Gasometer. Hate messages also cause the Lugner widow problems online. But together with Höllwarth, she has decided to take action and fight back: "Some people just go too far. Enough is enough," says Simone.
She has now filed a lawsuit against a hate poster who published a disgusting comment for making claims in the media that damage her reputation and credit.
