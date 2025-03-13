Married for 6 years
Klum husband Kaulitz makes spicy sex confession
Just a few weeks ago, Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The Tokio Hotel musician has now openly revealed that everything is still going well with them, especially in the bedroom.
In the latest podcast episode of "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", Tom Kaulitz didn't hold back with spicy confessions. On the contrary: the 35-year-old went into raptures about his love life with his wife Heidi Klum.
"Best sex I've ever had"
"I have the best sex I've ever had in my life with my wife," Tom explained. "Because we know each other so well. Even over the years - it gets better and better."
He and Heidi know exactly what they want from each other and can respond perfectly. According to Kaulitz, the secret to a good sex life is "when you're easy and don't worry about it, or when you're really in love with the other person and really love everything about them".
"So sexually vibed" with Heidi right away
Of course, the intimacy between him and Heidi has grown over the years, but the special chemistry was noticeable right from the start, Kaulitz continues. "I think that's one of the reasons why it was immediately clear with my wife. Because we vibed so much sexually, immediately. And that doesn't happen very often in life."
The fact that it also works in the bedroom is a "huge point" for him in a relationship. Bill is also certain: the fact that his twin brother and Heidi Klum are so well suited to each other on all levels is a real "lottery win".
Many disappointments for Bill
Unlike Tom, Bill has not yet found his true happiness, he sighed. He has "lots of one-night stands", but they are often disappointing. This is not least due to his status as a celebrity. "A lot of people feel under a lot of pressure, a lot of them are also scared," Bill revealed: 'Oh my God, now I've got Bill Kaulitz lying here. I've heard that a lot now."
