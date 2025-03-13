Klimt find from Austria causes a sensation

In 1928, it is documented as a loan for the Klimt memorial exhibition at the Vienna Secession as the property of Ernestine Klein. She and her husband Felix Klein, who had the former Klimt studio in Vienna's Hietzing district converted into a villa, had to flee in 1938 due to their Jewish origins. They survived the war in Monaco. But their works of art remained missing. There was also no trace of the prince.