The big yawn
Get active outside to combat spring tiredness!
Do you prefer to "bum around" on the couch when the birds are chirping and the flowers are blooming outside? Better not if you want to leave spring tiredness behind you quickly. Find out why exercise and fresh air in particular can quickly eliminate your lethargy.
Spring is coming! But instead of exuberant feelings, many people experience a surprising sluggishness. The "big yawn" is back in season, and many people drag themselves through March feeling exhausted and lacking in energy.
Effort for the body
For the body, the changeover to the warm season is a peak performance: it has to balance out the fluctuations in temperature, light and air pressure between day and night. The hormone balance is still running in winter mode and must also slowly get used to spring and summertime.
In winter, the body produces more melatonin, the sleep hormone. With spring and increased sunlight, this level decreases, while the hormone serotonin - responsible for a good mood - increases. This hormonal change consumes energy and can lead to fatigue.
Adapting to the new season
Hunkering down in bed is unfortunately useless, even if it may seem tempting. The key to overcoming spring fatigue lies in adapting your lifestyle to the new season. Fresh air and exercise, for example brisk walks, runs or bike rides, are the most important weapons against leaden tiredness. Gardening or playing outside with the children stimulates the circulation - and puts you in a good mood. Also because sunlight boosts the hormone balance and helps to produce the happiness hormone serotonin.
Sun for body and soul
The sun's rays are also important for the production of vitamin D. A tip: try to spend a few minutes in the sun every day, even if it's just a short walk during your lunch break. You should also increase your daily exercise: Better to walk instead of taking the car or climb the stairs instead of taking the elevator.
Some people are particularly sensitive to any changes in the weather in spring. Sudden heat or temperature fluctuations can put a strain on the body and lead to fatigue. The warm season also brings with it an increase in pollen and other allergens, which also leads to tiredness and discomfort for those who are "irritable" to them.
The spook is over after two weeks
However, the good news is that this drop in performance is not an illness and will pass very quickly. It takes two weeks, rarely a whole month, for the body to get used to the new weather conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
