Get active outside to combat spring tiredness!

Adapting to the new season

Hunkering down in bed is unfortunately useless, even if it may seem tempting. The key to overcoming spring fatigue lies in adapting your lifestyle to the new season. Fresh air and exercise, for example brisk walks, runs or bike rides, are the most important weapons against leaden tiredness. Gardening or playing outside with the children stimulates the circulation - and puts you in a good mood. Also because sunlight boosts the hormone balance and helps to produce the happiness hormone serotonin.