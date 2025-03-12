"I feel honored"
Domencali extended as Formula 1 boss
Stefano Domenicali will remain CEO of Formula 1 until the end of 2029. The 59-year-old Italian received a new five-year contract from rights holder Liberty Media just before the start of the 2025 season, Formula 1 announced in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Domenicali has been at the helm of motorsport's premier class since 2021. "Stefano has led the company superbly, building on its successful foundations and accelerating the growth of Formula 1 both commercially and in terms of fan engagement," said Derek Chang, CEO of Liberty Media. "His energy and enthusiasm for the sport translates into highly effective strategies and results. On behalf of Liberty, we are grateful for his collaboration and extremely confident that the F1 team will continue to contribute to the success of the sport, our fans, partners and shareholders."
"I feel honored"
Domenicali is also pleased about the extension of his employment contract: "I am honored to continue to lead this incredible sport that I love and that has been a part of my life since I was a child and I am grateful to the Liberty Media Group for their trust.
The Formula 1 season starts on Sunday (5:00 a.m. CET) with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
