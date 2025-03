How to learn not to be an “Ungustl” on the street

"Beatings for 'creepers' at crosswalks", "Father threatened with gun in Christmas traffic" or "Wild argument: Car demolished after overtaking maneuver" a quick look at the "Krone" archive shows how high the potential for aggression on domestic roads has become. At the same time, frustration tolerance is on the rise, and even minor things are enough to trigger "road rage". There is tailgating, honking and swearing, sometimes even fists fly.