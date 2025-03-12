Klinger/Klinger as premiere guests in paradise

The conditions could not have been better. "You can imagine the club as a huge outdoor pool. In addition to numerous pools, there was also a weight room, tennis and badminton courts and an extremely wide range of other sports," Ronja recalls with a smile. Despite the paradisiacal surroundings, they worked hard. "The two Olympic champions have such a high basic level. We had to be at our best to keep up with the exercises. We were able to learn a lot, especially when it came to receiving and serving." There were some minor problems with communication at the beginning. "The Brazilians don't speak English well, we only speak a few words of Portuguese."