Beach duo in Brazil
Klinger/Klinger as premiere guests in paradise
The Lower Austrian beach duo Ronja and Dorina Klinger had a special experience. They were able to fine-tune their skills for the new season with the Brazilian Olympic champions Ramos/Lisboa.
Lower Austria's beach volleyball duo Dorina and Ronja Klinger put the finishing touches to their training for the new season in Uberlândia, Brazil. The two-and-a-half-week training camp at Praia Clube was to be an unforgettable experience for the two sisters. At the invitation of Olympic champions Ana Patrícia Silva Ramos/Eduarda Santos Lisboa, they trained in breathtaking conditions. "Like them, we also have a Brazilian coach. That's how the contact came about. They had never taken an international team to this club before," said Dorina Klinger, delighted at the opportunity to train with the best in the world.
The conditions could not have been better. "You can imagine the club as a huge outdoor pool. In addition to numerous pools, there was also a weight room, tennis and badminton courts and an extremely wide range of other sports," Ronja recalls with a smile. Despite the paradisiacal surroundings, they worked hard. "The two Olympic champions have such a high basic level. We had to be at our best to keep up with the exercises. We were able to learn a lot, especially when it came to receiving and serving." There were some minor problems with communication at the beginning. "The Brazilians don't speak English well, we only speak a few words of Portuguese."
Tournament kick-off in South America
- March 20 to 23: Challenge Yucatan (Mexico)
- March 26 to 30: Elite in Quintana Roo
- April 10 to 13: Elite in Saquarema
- April 16 to 20: Elite Brasilia
With the push from the training camp, Klinger/Klinger now want to start the new season successfully. After two days in the USA, where only athletics training is on the agenda, they will be off to Mexico on Friday. The Klingers will be among the favorites in the main draw of the Challenge Tournament (starting March 20) in Yucatan.
