District series - 1200
Security as a sticking point in Brigittenau
After the horrific machete murder on Jägerstraße, the fear of crime in the district is still likely to be a decisive factor when elections are held in Brigittenau. In our series on the Vienna elections, we take a closer look at the districts. And we asked the top candidates in the district council the most pressing questions.
On April 20, 2023, something horrific happened right outside the entrance to the U6 station on Jägerstraße. Several men armed with a 70-centimetre-long machete and knives ambushed a 31-year-old man there and killed him.
On February 23, 2024, a 27-year-old then stabbed three women to death in a brothel in Brigittenau. The bloody deeds horrified Vienna, a state of shock descended on Brigittenau - which was suddenly considered dangerous. District leader Hannes Derfler (SPÖ) took his hat off after some unfortunate statements - the sceptre passed to his successor, Christine Dubravac-Widholm (SPÖ).
How dangerous is the district?
Since then, she has had to deal with the question of whether the 20th district is a dangerous one. In addition to the gruesome murders, self-appointed moral guardians have also been up to mischief around Handelskai - including attacks on women who didn't fit in with their Stone Age concept. The district was also rocked by a clan feud between Syrians and Chechens.
The events only had a limited impact on the elections to the EU Parliament and the National Council in 2024. The FPÖ achieved 18.02% (EU election) and 20.79% (National Council), with the district leader gaining more than 34% in each case. It is certain that the security issue will come to the fore in the district council elections.
Sticking point Wallensteinstraße
Another sticking point in the run-up to the ballot: the area around Wallensteinstraße. Some speak of a shortage of parking spaces there and want more parking areas, while others want more local bars and stores and a meeting zone. Readers also repeatedly complain about littering. In any case, a concept for the area will have to be considered after the election campaign in the district.
In any case, the aim is to make citizens' voices heard: In future, anyone with ideas can help fund them. The concept is called a participatory budget and is intended to ensure more citizen participation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.