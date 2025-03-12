Officers injured
Speeding duo make a crazy getaway from the police
What began as a routine check for the Vienna police ended in a dramatic chase through the city on Tuesday evening in Floridsdorf. Two young men (18 and 19) caused a huge police scare with a crazy getaway - and even injured two officers in the process!
It all began when a patrol from the Hermann-Bahr-Straße police station noticed a car driving far too fast in the Illgasse area. The officers tried to stop the driver - but he immediately stepped on the gas! A police officer had to jump to safety to avoid being hit. The driver then sped along Seyringer Straße, overtaking dangerously several times and even ignoring a red light.
One car, two drivers, two escapes
When the vehicle finally stopped, the passenger sat in the driver's seat and took over the escape by car, while the other man fled on foot! But that was not all: during his breakneck drive, the second driver touched a policewoman on the leg. But the wild pursuit soon came to an abrupt end: a traffic jam forced the suspects to stop. They collided with the pursuing police vehicles. The 19-year-old also tried to escape on foot, but he fell - and went completely berserk. He fought back against the officers with punches. Two police officers were injured and had to leave their duties.
18-year-old arrested in apartment
While the 19-year-old ended up in police custody, the second suspect (18) was initially able to flee. But his freedom did not last long: investigators tracked him down in his apartment in Floridsdorf and arrested him. The charges are quite something: resisting law enforcement, grievous bodily harm and numerous traffic offenses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
