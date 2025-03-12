Speeding duo make a crazy getaway from the police

One car, two drivers, two escapes

When the vehicle finally stopped, the passenger sat in the driver's seat and took over the escape by car, while the other man fled on foot! But that was not all: during his breakneck drive, the second driver touched a policewoman on the leg. But the wild pursuit soon came to an abrupt end: a traffic jam forced the suspects to stop. They collided with the pursuing police vehicles. The 19-year-old also tried to escape on foot, but he fell - and went completely berserk. He fought back against the officers with punches. Two police officers were injured and had to leave their duties.