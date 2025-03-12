Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rangnick has to reschedule

ÖFB team: bitter loss, Salzburg player moves up

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 11:09

A bitter loss: Austria's national team will be without Kevin Danso for the first two international matches of the year!

0 Kommentare

The new Tottenham defender will miss next week's Nations League play-off clash with Serbia due to a thigh injury he sustained in the closing stages of the league game against Bournemouth (2:2) on Sunday. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick named Salzburg's Samson Baidoo in his place, according to information from the association on Wednesday.

Samson Baidoo (Bild: krone.tv)
Samson Baidoo
(Bild: krone.tv)

His club has not yet provided any details on the exact extent of Danso's injury. The 26-year-old grabbed his thigh after the final whistle against Bournemouth and was accompanied to the dressing room by medical staff. According to a Danso media spokesperson, examinations have been carried out over the past few days. There is no exact prognosis for the time being.

Kevin Danso (right) in the clash with ManCity (Bild: Frank Augstein)
Kevin Danso (right) in the clash with ManCity
(Bild: Frank Augstein)

Danso at Tottenham Long-running
Danso will miss the Europa League second leg against Alkmaar on Thursday (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) and, after the league weekend, the two play-off duels with Serbia next week in Vienna on Thursday and in Belgrade on Sunday, in which the ÖFB team will be looking to return to League A of the Nations League.

Since his winter transfer from Lens to Tottenham, Danso has played all but one game for the Premier League club over the full distance. The Styrian-born player has played 24 international matches for Austria so far. Baidoo made his only senior appearance to date in October 2023 against Belgium (2:3). David Nemeth from FC St. Pauli was added to the ÖFB call-up list.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf