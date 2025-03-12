Rangnick has to reschedule
ÖFB team: bitter loss, Salzburg player moves up
A bitter loss: Austria's national team will be without Kevin Danso for the first two international matches of the year!
The new Tottenham defender will miss next week's Nations League play-off clash with Serbia due to a thigh injury he sustained in the closing stages of the league game against Bournemouth (2:2) on Sunday. ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick named Salzburg's Samson Baidoo in his place, according to information from the association on Wednesday.
His club has not yet provided any details on the exact extent of Danso's injury. The 26-year-old grabbed his thigh after the final whistle against Bournemouth and was accompanied to the dressing room by medical staff. According to a Danso media spokesperson, examinations have been carried out over the past few days. There is no exact prognosis for the time being.
Danso at Tottenham Long-running
Danso will miss the Europa League second leg against Alkmaar on Thursday (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) and, after the league weekend, the two play-off duels with Serbia next week in Vienna on Thursday and in Belgrade on Sunday, in which the ÖFB team will be looking to return to League A of the Nations League.
Since his winter transfer from Lens to Tottenham, Danso has played all but one game for the Premier League club over the full distance. The Styrian-born player has played 24 international matches for Austria so far. Baidoo made his only senior appearance to date in October 2023 against Belgium (2:3). David Nemeth from FC St. Pauli was added to the ÖFB call-up list.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
