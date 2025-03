“It was one of the best feelings of my career”

"Krone": After the 2:1 in the first leg, what is your outlook for the second leg of the round of 16 at Atletico Madrid?

David Alaba: We knew it would be a close match against a strong opponent, plus the Derbi Madrileno. But we put in a good performance and showed commitment. The win was important. But we've only played one half so far. In the knockout phase, it's not just about winning the first leg, but about progressing to the next round.