Creative Lower Austria
Local companies score with top business ideas
Lower Austrian companies have nothing to hide, because they are full of creative ideas. Be it a children's store with a particularly sustainable range, remote-controlled cars that create a real rally feeling or camera systems that even capture the inauguration of US President Obama.
A very special, lovingly designed children's store can be found in Krems. Here, Stella Brunner fulfilled a long-held dream in 2014 with her "Wunschkind". "Our range is primarily aimed at those who prefer sustainably and fairly produced products - be it children's clothing, shoes or toys," she explains her concept. She attaches great importance to products made from natural materials - for example wooden toys or craft items made from paper. And the children love her store because everything can be "tried out and touched", says Brunner. And; "Customer service is particularly important to us. We want our customers, young and old, to feel at home with us."
Creating a pure driving experience with remote-controlled cars
This innovation makes men's hearts beat faster: the remote-controlled cars from the company VBR-Playground in Ybbsitz. "Conventional simulation games were too unrealistic for us," explains Philipp Lietz, one of the three company founders and a former rally driver himself. How can you imagine it? "You control the car, which has a camera installed in it, from your own seat." And: "I can turn any location into my own race track. The real forces are transferred directly to the driver using proprietary technology." Lietz has every right to be pleased: "We already have inquiries from all over the world."
And the company trio delivers this "playground" everywhere - a "playground" that gives car enthusiasts the feeling of sitting in a cockpit themselves.
Live at LeMans, Formula 1 and Obama
The company CamCat from Rekawinkel produces camera cable systems that are used at major international events. The special thing about it is that it works exceptionally safely. "Far beyond all TÜV specifications," says CEO Alexander Brozek proudly. That's why these cameras can withstand any weather, whether in the desert, in the snow or at icy heights. CamCat was even present at the inauguration of President Obama in the USA. The system is also regularly used at Formula 1 and NASCAR races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Ryders Cup. "We are currently planning the 2026 Winter Games in Italy," says Brozek happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.