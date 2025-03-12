Vorteilswelt
Creative Lower Austria

Local companies score with top business ideas

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 13:00

Lower Austrian companies have nothing to hide, because they are full of creative ideas. Be it a children's store with a particularly sustainable range, remote-controlled cars that create a real rally feeling or camera systems that even capture the inauguration of US President Obama. 

A very special, lovingly designed children's store can be found in Krems. Here, Stella Brunner fulfilled a long-held dream in 2014 with her "Wunschkind". "Our range is primarily aimed at those who prefer sustainably and fairly produced products - be it children's clothing, shoes or toys," she explains her concept. She attaches great importance to products made from natural materials - for example wooden toys or craft items made from paper. And the children love her store because everything can be "tried out and touched", says Brunner. And; "Customer service is particularly important to us. We want our customers, young and old, to feel at home with us."

Stella Brunner attaches particular importance to sustainability in her children's store "Wunschkind". (Bild: ZVG Wunschkind)
Stella Brunner attaches particular importance to sustainability in her children's store "Wunschkind".
(Bild: ZVG Wunschkind)

Creating a pure driving experience with remote-controlled cars
This innovation makes men's hearts beat faster: the remote-controlled cars from the company VBR-Playground in Ybbsitz. "Conventional simulation games were too unrealistic for us," explains Philipp Lietz, one of the three company founders and a former rally driver himself. How can you imagine it? "You control the car, which has a camera installed in it, from your own seat." And: "I can turn any location into my own race track. The real forces are transferred directly to the driver using proprietary technology." Lietz has every right to be pleased: "We already have inquiries from all over the world."

And the company trio delivers this "playground" everywhere - a "playground" that gives car enthusiasts the feeling of sitting in a cockpit themselves. 

Making boyhood dreams come true: Thomas Steinber, Paul Aigner and Philipp Lietz from VBR-Playground. (Bild: ZVG VBR innovations)
Making boyhood dreams come true: Thomas Steinber, Paul Aigner and Philipp Lietz from VBR-Playground.
(Bild: ZVG VBR innovations)

Live at LeMans, Formula 1 and Obama
The company CamCat from Rekawinkel produces camera cable systems that are used at major international events. The special thing about it is that it works exceptionally safely. "Far beyond all TÜV specifications," says CEO Alexander Brozek proudly. That's why these cameras can withstand any weather, whether in the desert, in the snow or at icy heights. CamCat was even present at the inauguration of President Obama in the USA. The system is also regularly used at Formula 1 and NASCAR races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Ryders Cup. "We are currently planning the 2026 Winter Games in Italy," says Brozek happily.

Camera cable car systems used at concerts and sporting events around the world. (Bild: ZVG CamCat)
Camera cable car systems used at concerts and sporting events around the world.
(Bild: ZVG CamCat)

www.camcat-systems.com

www.wunschkind.co.at

www.vbr-playground.com

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
