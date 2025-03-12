Local companies score with top business ideas

Creating a pure driving experience with remote-controlled cars

This innovation makes men's hearts beat faster: the remote-controlled cars from the company VBR-Playground in Ybbsitz. "Conventional simulation games were too unrealistic for us," explains Philipp Lietz, one of the three company founders and a former rally driver himself. How can you imagine it? "You control the car, which has a camera installed in it, from your own seat." And: "I can turn any location into my own race track. The real forces are transferred directly to the driver using proprietary technology." Lietz has every right to be pleased: "We already have inquiries from all over the world."