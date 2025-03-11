Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Klagenfurt

Fuss over cycle path closure that is being ignored

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 20:00

The gap in the Glan cycle path will soon be closed. In Klagenfurt, excavation work is already underway again - but a closure set up well in advance of the construction site is now causing a shake of the head.

0 Kommentare

More than two years ago, city and regional politicians announced the long-awaited closure of the gap in the cycle path (R7) between Klagenfurt and St. Veit. Specifically, this concerns the section between the busy Suppanstrasse and Mageregger Strasse in the north-east of Klagenfurt.

The first construction work began last year. Shortly afterwards, however, the popular footpath and cycle path was closed from Mantschehofgasse - or the Apollonia Sablatnig Bridge - although no actual work was carried out along this 850-metre section. A few days ago, the excavators rolled in again and are currently working in the area of the new underpass on Suppanstraße.

The closure applies from Mantschehofgasse, but is being ignored. (Bild: Schwab Alexander)
The closure applies from Mantschehofgasse, but is being ignored.
(Bild: Schwab Alexander)

Passers-by ignore the barriers
The cycle path is therefore hardly affected, but is still closed - at least officially. Because this closure is being skillfully ignored. The barriers were simply pushed aside by strangers. Since then, the section has been used again daily by passers-by and amateur athletes, as a "Krone" local inspection showed.

"We walk there every day despite the closure, as the excavators are working on the other side anyway and the path is clear," explains one couple. If everything goes according to plan, the gap closure will be completed this year anyway.

Closure under review
Sandra Wassermann, the city councillor responsible: "Thanks to the good cooperation with the state and the landowner, the work is now progressing quickly. Closing the gap will be a milestone in the cycling infrastructure. We are now reviewing the cycle path closure."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alex Schwab
Alex Schwab
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf