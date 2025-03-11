In Klagenfurt
Fuss over cycle path closure that is being ignored
The gap in the Glan cycle path will soon be closed. In Klagenfurt, excavation work is already underway again - but a closure set up well in advance of the construction site is now causing a shake of the head.
More than two years ago, city and regional politicians announced the long-awaited closure of the gap in the cycle path (R7) between Klagenfurt and St. Veit. Specifically, this concerns the section between the busy Suppanstrasse and Mageregger Strasse in the north-east of Klagenfurt.
The first construction work began last year. Shortly afterwards, however, the popular footpath and cycle path was closed from Mantschehofgasse - or the Apollonia Sablatnig Bridge - although no actual work was carried out along this 850-metre section. A few days ago, the excavators rolled in again and are currently working in the area of the new underpass on Suppanstraße.
Passers-by ignore the barriers
The cycle path is therefore hardly affected, but is still closed - at least officially. Because this closure is being skillfully ignored. The barriers were simply pushed aside by strangers. Since then, the section has been used again daily by passers-by and amateur athletes, as a "Krone" local inspection showed.
"We walk there every day despite the closure, as the excavators are working on the other side anyway and the path is clear," explains one couple. If everything goes according to plan, the gap closure will be completed this year anyway.
Closure under review
Sandra Wassermann, the city councillor responsible: "Thanks to the good cooperation with the state and the landowner, the work is now progressing quickly. Closing the gap will be a milestone in the cycling infrastructure. We are now reviewing the cycle path closure."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
