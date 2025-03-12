“Noisy children” to become Unesco World Heritage Site

The custom is now taught in all schools in the municipality of Finkenstein. Many communities organize hunts in their villages on a voluntary basis. The Georgijagen or, in Slovenian dialect, Šenturij jagata traditionally takes place on the eve of St. George's Day (April 23). Prayers are said by a burning pile of brushwood, after which people go noisily from house to house with horns and bells to drive out the winter. The blessings they have learned are recited at the houses. Originally, only boys went on the Georgi hunts, led by a leader. The children received eggs as a reward. These were eaten as an egg dish after a successful hunt.