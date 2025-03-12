Old custom
“Noisy children” to become Unesco World Heritage Site
Georgijagen was almost forgotten for a long time. In recent years, the custom has been successfully revived by the village community.
The village community of Latschach was one of the few associations to maintain the Georgijagen for many years. Five years ago, the decision was made to revive this bilingual custom, which is so specific to the region.
Customs in the classroom
In special lessons at elementary school, the children were given an understanding of the process and meaning of the ancient shepherds' and cows' custom and rehearsed the old Georgi sayings. Blowing the horns in particular needs to be learned, as it is not at all easy to elicit a sound from the old instruments.
The custom is now taught in all schools in the municipality of Finkenstein. Many communities organize hunts in their villages on a voluntary basis. The Georgijagen or, in Slovenian dialect, Šenturij jagata traditionally takes place on the eve of St. George's Day (April 23). Prayers are said by a burning pile of brushwood, after which people go noisily from house to house with horns and bells to drive out the winter. The blessings they have learned are recited at the houses. Originally, only boys went on the Georgi hunts, led by a leader. The children received eggs as a reward. These were eaten as an egg dish after a successful hunt.
Communities from six municipalities have been working for around a year to have this ancient custom included in UNESCO's national list of intangible cultural heritage. The application has been submitted and the Commission's decision is eagerly awaited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
