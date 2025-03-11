Big dream to come true in new season

The first tour of the year, the Spring Trophy in Istria, is scheduled for Thursday. "The races in Istria are known for being a mess. Because it's the first one for most teams, it's extremely hectic. But it works and you know what to expect. You have to be extremely careful, but sometimes you can't get by," says the 19-year-old, who already feels at home in his new team and is getting to know his colleagues better and better.