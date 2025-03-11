Dominik Hödlmoser
Big dream to come true in new season
After many hours of training, the time has come: professional cyclist Dominik Hödlmoser starts the new season in Croatia with his new team Hrinkow Advarics. The man from Plainfeld also has a big dream this year.
The first race of the season is always a test for athletes. This is also the case for professional cyclist Dominik Hödlmoser. The Plainfelder is starting his first season with Hrinkow Advarics after Team Felt Felbermayr suddenly disbanded in the fall. Hödlmoser celebrated his debut in Croatia: "Of course you're looking forward to the first races. But of course it's also a bit uncertain because you don't know where you stand."
The SSM graduate started last week Wednesday at the Umag Classic, a one-day race, and did not finish. "As usual, there were several mass crashes and I was in the middle of one of them," sighs Hödlmoser, who fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries apart from a few abrasions.
The first tour of the year, the Spring Trophy in Istria, is scheduled for Thursday. "The races in Istria are known for being a mess. Because it's the first one for most teams, it's extremely hectic. But it works and you know what to expect. You have to be extremely careful, but sometimes you can't get by," says the 19-year-old, who already feels at home in his new team and is getting to know his colleagues better and better.
As the Plainfelder is already entering his second season on the road (his first as a professional), he has also set himself high goals. He wants to be among the front runners more often and not just concentrate on keeping up. The son of Thomas Hödlmoser, President of the Salzburg State Cycling Association, also has a dream: "Of course, a big highlight would be the Tour of Austria, which everyone would love to ride. You have to be selected by the team, so let's see how it develops."
