Pope still in hospital, but out of danger

Vatican suspends prayer service for Pope until Friday

Until the end of the Roman Curia's Lenten retreat, the Vatican is suspending the previous evening prayer service for the Pope's recovery in St. Peter's Square. From Monday, the rosary prayer will take place at 5 p.m. as part of the retreat in the Vatican audience hall, according to a statement from the Vatican. Outsiders will not be able to attend in person, but will be able to follow the daily moment of prayer on the screens in St. Peter's Square or in the Vatican media. Since the end of February, a high-ranking church representative had led the evening rosary prayer, which was attended by thousands of faithful and also broadcast live on the internet.