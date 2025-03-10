Breathe a sigh of relief in the Vatican
Pope still in hospital, but out of danger
25 days after being admitted to hospital for bilateral pneumonia, the Pope is apparently responding positively to treatment. According to the doctors treating him, Francis is no longer in immediate danger.
However, in view of the complex clinical picture, he will have to continue his treatment in hospital for a few more days, according to the medical bulletin published on Monday evening.
The progress of the past few days has been consolidated, as evidenced by the blood tests and the positive response to the pharmacological therapy, emphasized the doctors at the "Agostino Gemelli" University Hospital in Rome, who have been treating Francis since February 14. Both the pharmacological and physiotherapeutic treatments will be continued.
Pope followed retreat in the Vatican via video
The Pope followed the Lenten retreats of the Roman Curia in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican from an armchair via video. The meditations were led by the Italian Capuchin priest Roberto Pasolini, "Preacher of the Pontifical Household" since November. The title of the retreat, which runs until next Friday, is "The Hope of Eternal Life". During the day, the Pope prayed and rested, according to the Vatican.
The Pope was also informed about the floods in his Argentinian homeland. He is close to the affected population and is praying for them, according to the Vatican. In the city of Bahía Blanca, the number of deaths caused by the storm has now risen to 16.
Vatican suspends prayer service for Pope until Friday
Until the end of the Roman Curia's Lenten retreat, the Vatican is suspending the previous evening prayer service for the Pope's recovery in St. Peter's Square. From Monday, the rosary prayer will take place at 5 p.m. as part of the retreat in the Vatican audience hall, according to a statement from the Vatican. Outsiders will not be able to attend in person, but will be able to follow the daily moment of prayer on the screens in St. Peter's Square or in the Vatican media. Since the end of February, a high-ranking church representative had led the evening rosary prayer, which was attended by thousands of faithful and also broadcast live on the internet.
A week ago, Pope Francis suffered two cases of acute respiratory insufficiency caused by significant accumulations of mucus in the lungs and muscle spasms in the bronchial area. As a result, two bronchoscopies were carried out, during which secretions were aspirated. Since then, the Pope has not suffered any more acute respiratory crises.
Francis has been at the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide since March 2013. Next Thursday, it will be exactly twelve years since he was elected as the successor to the resigned German Pope Benedict XVI. At the age of 88, the Argentinian-born Pope is now the second oldest pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
