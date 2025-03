Too hot: Are beer’s hops and malt lost?

A warm summer's day, a cold beer - what could be better? "Warm is good, hot less so," says Karl Schwarz, Chairman of the Association of Austrian Breweries, raising his index finger. Because beer consumption decreases at high temperatures. "We have found that people switch to other drinks from 25 degrees onwards, mainly water or other non-alcoholic options." This assumption is not statistically proven. "It is based on years of experience," the association says when asked.