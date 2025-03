Dual citizens in the sights of the Orbán government

According to reports, this concerns people who "threaten" Hungary's sovereignty, public order, territorial integrity and security. In recent years, "foreign powers and speculators have interfered in Hungary's internal affairs, even in electoral processes, with increasing unscrupulousness and to an ever greater extent", Fidesz parliamentary group leader Máté Kocsis told the online portal nepszava.hu on Monday. At the same time, an "active discrediting campaign" against Hungary has taken place across Europe.