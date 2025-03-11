24-hour care
Demand for improved working conditions
International Trade Union Council calls for adjustments to 24-hour care. Many caregivers work under intolerable conditions.
The 24-hour care model is not only the order of the day in Austria, but also in neighboring Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein - and the same problems exist everywhere. This was the tenor of a press conference on Monday at which the Interregional Trade Union Council (IGR) Lake Constance provided information on the working conditions of the carers concerned. These are in need of improvement across the board. "The salaries are extremely low and disproportionate to the enormous workload. Many care workers earn just 1000 to 1500 euros a month - for round-the-clock availability," criticized Reinhard Stemmer, ÖGB regional chairman.
Poor living and working conditions would further exacerbate the problematic working conditions. For example, many nurses lack their own place to retreat to. They often have to sleep in cramped or unsuitable rooms.
The trade unionists identify a further problem in pseudo-self-employment: "Although many care workers are de facto employed, they are managed as self-employed in order to avoid obligations under labor law," they said on Monday.
Demands on the federal government
In order to significantly improve the situation, the trade union council is making a number of demands to the Austrian federal government: minimum fees that realistically reflect the amount of work involved, as well as mandatory health, pension and accident insurance. The union is also calling for clear legal regulations to create genuine working conditions. And binding standards should apply to accommodation, meals and working hours.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
