Demand for improved working conditions

The 24-hour care model is not only the order of the day in Austria, but also in neighboring Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein - and the same problems exist everywhere. This was the tenor of a press conference on Monday at which the Interregional Trade Union Council (IGR) Lake Constance provided information on the working conditions of the carers concerned. These are in need of improvement across the board. "The salaries are extremely low and disproportionate to the enormous workload. Many care workers earn just 1000 to 1500 euros a month - for round-the-clock availability," criticized Reinhard Stemmer, ÖGB regional chairman.