The magic of spring music is in the air

Musical journeys of discovery await young audiences at Walpersdorf Castle with the children's subscription concerts. Daring tongue twisters can be heard with Juju, Franz and the tapping machine at "Klapperlaplapp" on April 6. New compositions and the ensemble led by Judith Reiter and Julia Schreitl will take you on a playful and rhyming concert tour. A "Feast for Aunt Andante" and the woodwind quintet V-Töne are then on the program on 5 October. On November 9, the "Rambazamba Band" will be searching for their shoes with folk music and European folk.