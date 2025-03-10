Music branch of Zell secondary school fears for its future

Christine Brüggl has already collected over 1800 signatures online. The initiator of the petition, which has been running since Friday to "save the artistic-creative branch of the MMS Zell am See", writes in her appeal: "After more than 42 years of successful work, this institution has not only supported countless children in their creative and artistic development, but has also made a valuable contribution to the cultural identity of the community. The MMS is the only one of its kind in our area and offers our children a unique platform to discover and develop their talents."