Closure looms
Music branch of Zell secondary school fears for its future
After 42 years, the music and drawing branch of Zell am See secondary school is to close. There is a dispute between the town of Zell am See and the state about funding. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there will be a meeting between the education directorate and the municipality at 10 am.
Christine Brüggl has already collected over 1800 signatures online. The initiator of the petition, which has been running since Friday to "save the artistic-creative branch of the MMS Zell am See", writes in her appeal: "After more than 42 years of successful work, this institution has not only supported countless children in their creative and artistic development, but has also made a valuable contribution to the cultural identity of the community. The MMS is the only one of its kind in our area and offers our children a unique platform to discover and develop their talents."
The secondary school is to be renovated. According to the petition, the state is demanding the construction of an additional floor. The costs are to be borne by the municipality of Zell am See. Mayor Andreas Wimmreuter (SPÖ) confirmed to the media, however, that this would require special funding from the state. The available space is limited.
"The closure of this facility would not only mean the loss of a valuable educational offer for our children, but would also leave a gap in the cultural landscape of the municipality," the petition continues. Incidentally, 80 out of 100 pupils in the music section come from neighboring communities.
"Cultural education is important for the whole person"
The protest leaders are calling for a protest action tomorrow, Tuesday, when the talks between the education directorate and the municipality are due to take place.
A WhatsApp group here already has over 360 members. The public comments on the online petition also explain why people are supporting the call. "As a former music pupil, I would find it a great shame to abandon this branch of the school at the expense of our talented children," writes one supporter. Another commented: "Because cultural education is important for the whole person. Modern brain research and educational science prove how important musical education is for the development of children and young people."
