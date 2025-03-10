The Wurtendamm dam is raised by 8.5 meters

Total emptying of the Wurtenspericher

In order to carry out this construction work, the Wurten reservoir must be dammed and completely emptied in mid-March. These measures have been approved by the authorities. When the reservoir is completely emptied, sediment may be discharged into the Fraganter Bach and the Möll. In order to monitor and minimize the ecological impact, a technical office is carrying out ecological monitoring. Two probes will continuously monitor the water quality in the Fraganter Bach and the Möll.