Expansion in the Mölltal
The Wurtendamm dam is raised by 8.5 meters
Kelag operates the Fragant power plant group in Mölltal, which consists of ten run-of-river, storage and pumped storage power plants. Many of them were built decades ago. This is why the Würtendamm dam is being raised by 8.5 meters. This will increase the storage volume to five million cubic meters of water.
A large proportion of the plants in the Fragant power plant group were built in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. "One of our main tasks is to maintain these very flexible plants and improve their efficiency when they are renovated," explains Christian Rupp from Kelag.
The Wurtenspeicher is the central storage facility of the Fragant power plant group. This year, Kelag is carrying out maintenance work and filling up the Wurten dam, raising the reservoir level by 8.5 meters. This will increase the volume of the Wurten reservoir from the current 2.7 million cubic meters to five million cubic meters of water.
"After this expansion, we will be able to use the Feldsee and Innerfragant pumped storage power plants even more flexibly," emphasizes Kelag project manager Mario Körbler.
Total emptying of the Wurtenspericher
In order to carry out this construction work, the Wurten reservoir must be dammed and completely emptied in mid-March. These measures have been approved by the authorities. When the reservoir is completely emptied, sediment may be discharged into the Fraganter Bach and the Möll. In order to monitor and minimize the ecological impact, a technical office is carrying out ecological monitoring. Two probes will continuously monitor the water quality in the Fraganter Bach and the Möll.
Construction site traffic
This year and next year, the construction work at the Wurten dam will mean more traffic on the road from Außerfragant to the Wurten reservoir. "We ask local residents for their understanding," says Mario Körbler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
