Sepp Straka: No Austrian has ever achieved this before

21.5 million dollars in career prize money

With the 800,000 dollars in prize money from the weekend, Straka has boosted his sporting income in 2025 to more than 3.7 million dollars thanks to the seven tournament cheques he has won so far. According to PGA figures, the Alabama-based athlete now has 21.5 million dollars in career earnings. Thanks to his successes over the last three years, Straka not only has a tour card, but is also eligible to play in all majors and signature events.