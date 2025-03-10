In new spheres
Sepp Straka: No Austrian has ever achieved this before
With fifth place at the PGA Signature Tournament in Orlando, golf ace Sepp Straka has worked his way into new spheres in the world rankings and is in the top 15 for the first time.
Thanks to the points earned at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 31-year-old Viennese is number 13 in the world - no Austrian golfer has ever been ranked so high. In the PGA's annual ranking - the FedExCup ranking - the Ryder Cup winner is at the top.
Straka started the year 2025 in 36th place in the Official World Golf Ranking. Eight tournaments or ten weeks later, the two-time Olympic participant has worked his way up 23 positions. This was thanks to his victory in La Quinta, California - his third success on the PGA Tour - two top 10 results at the top tournaments in Pebble Beach (7th) and Orlando and three further top 15 results. Only at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods' invitational tournament, did the Austrian miss the cut.
21.5 million dollars in career prize money
With the 800,000 dollars in prize money from the weekend, Straka has boosted his sporting income in 2025 to more than 3.7 million dollars thanks to the seven tournament cheques he has won so far. According to PGA figures, the Alabama-based athlete now has 21.5 million dollars in career earnings. Thanks to his successes over the last three years, Straka not only has a tour card, but is also eligible to play in all majors and signature events.
This week, the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach/Florida is the next big highlight of the year. Straka is certainly arriving in top form, he was 16th here last year and the ÖGV golfer finished ninth in 2022. The competition at the TPC Sawgrass, which is part of the so-called Florida Swing, is the PGA tournament with the highest prize money outside of the Tour Finals in Atlanta at 25 million dollars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
